Sam Darnold Talks Offseason Training and USC Glory Days

AllTrojans caught up with the former USC QB during a training session in Southern California, prior to the trade news.

Trade news broke yesterday, and Sam Darnold's NFL fait has finally been revealed.

The Jets made the final call on the former USC quarterback by trading him to Carolina for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in addition to second-round and fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

AllTrojans reporter Kim Becker caught up with Darnold just last week during a training session with Jordan Palmer in Orange County, Calif. When they spoke Darnold hinted no signs of a trade or hesitation that he would not be returning with the Jets next season.

Nonetheless, Darnold is headed to Charlotte and gets a fresh start to showcase his full potential at the pro level.

While the 23-year old may be scrambling to get settled in his new city, Darnold told AllTrojans last week that he is continuing his training and 'getting ready' for next season.

"We are not sure what this offseason is going to look like, kinda like last year, whether or not we are going to report early or not. So we are just out here getting ready making sure our bodies are right for what's to come." [Darnold]

Darnold was the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had a stellar collegiate career at USC leading the Trojans to a Pac-12 Championship win in 2017 and a trip to the Cotton Bowl. He was 20-4 as QB1 and was the first quarterback to ever throw more than 4,000 yards at USC.

AllTrojans reporter Kim Becker asked Darnold what he missed the most about his college days, and the NFL QB's response was simple.

"The people. Just everyday, being able to be around great people - whether its my teammates, coaches, students, the faculty and people who helped me out with school, tutors - those people were great. Definitely the people." [Darnold]

Darnold enters his fourth year in the national football league, with hopes of having a better overall season than 2020 with the Jets. However, with weapons like Pac-12 alum Christian McCaffrey on his side, the potential for success seems promising.

