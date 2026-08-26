San José State's Ken Niumatalolo Speaks Candidly About Extreme Temperatures vs. USC

The No. 14 USC Trojans are scheduled to kick off the 2026 college football season on Saturday against the San Jose Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Coach Lincoln Riley’s Trojans are overwhelming 38.5-point favorites over the Spartans, per DraftKings Sportsbook, in what will be the seventh all-time meeting between the two programs.

The Trojans lead the all-time series 6-0, with their last win over the Spartans coming in 2023, when a Caleb Williams-led USC defeated San Jose State 56-28 to open the season at the Coliseum.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s season opener is expected to be played in extreme California summer heat. The forecast calls for temperatures over 90 degrees and sunny at the Coliseum. While it will be a challenge for both teams, the Spartans will have to adjust, as they are more used to the Bay Area's cooler temperatures. Here's how coach Ken Niumatalolo and the Spartans are preparing for the heat on Saturday against the Trojans.

What Ken Niumatalolo Said

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans head coach Ken Niumatalolo looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Preparing to Play in the Heat

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Jose State Spartans head coach Ken Niumatalolo looks on against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“We’re trying our best. We practice in the day too, but obviously it’s colder in the Bay Area than it is down south. We recognize it’s going to be warmer, and you just do the best you can, hydrate, have covering on the sidelines, and just all those things to try and get ready to make sure you’re in shape,” Niumatalolo said during Tuesday’s press conference.

“Some of the anxiety that comes from playing. Sometimes guys cramp up not just physically but mentally. Guys are just so hyped up for the game, and a lot of that is hard to prepare for. We’re doing our best to prepare for the environment,” Niumatalolo continued.

Mindset to Pull Off Upset Over USC Trojans

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans offensive lineman Nate Hale (72) runs out onto the field with his teammates before the start of the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You just gotta play the game between the white lines,” Niumatalolo said. “You can’t control anything outside of it. You can’t control the environment, the people, the crowd noise, any of that; all you can control is between the white lines, so that’s been the focus. Just focus on your assignment and what you can do. Your effort level- just do that to the best of your ability, and the rest will take care of itself.”

What to Expect in USC Trojans Season Opener

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While crazier things have happened in college football, this is a game the Trojans should win comfortably and potentially cover the 38.5-point spread. It’ll be interesting to see if their high-powered offense, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, can replicate last season’s opening win against the Missouri State Bears, where they won 73-13 at the Coliseum.

The Spartans are coming off a 2025 season in which they finished the year with a 3-9 overall record and went 2-6 in Mountain West play. The Spartans' three wins all came by single digits against the Idaho Vandals, New Mexico Lobos, and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Luke Weaver (2) looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Saturday’s season opener against the Trojans, the Spartans will debut a new starting quarterback, Hawaii transfer Luke Weaver. In his one season with the Rainbow Warriors, Weaver played backup most of the year to Hawaii starting quarterback Micah Alejado.

Weaver threw for 628 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions, completing 60 percent of his passes. The Rainbow Warriors won both games that Weaver started against the Portland State Vikings and the Sam Houston Bearkats, throwing for over 200 yards in both matchups.

In the Rainbow Warriors' 35-31 Hawaii Bowl win over the California Golden Bears last season, Weaver came in off the bench, and his touchdown pass in the final seconds helped lift Hawaii to the win and finish their season with a 9-4 overall record.

Weaver will be among the players to watch for the Spartans on Saturday, along with linebacker Ethan Powell and running back Jabari Bates.

USC Trojans Dominance in Season Openers

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under Riley and former coach Clay Helton, the Trojans have dominated in their season openers. On Saturday, the Trojans look to win their 10th straight season opener with a victory over the Spartans.

The streak started in 2017 when the Trojans opened the season with a 49-31 win over the Western Michigan Broncos at the Coliseum. The Trojans' last season-opening loss came in 2016 when USC was dominated 52-6 by the Alabama Crimson Tide at Cowboy Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The kickoff for Saturday’s matchup between the Trojans and Spartans at the Coliseum is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT. The game broadcast is on NBC.

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