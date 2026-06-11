Betting Odds for USC Trojans Season Opener Released

The USC Trojans' 2026 college football season is right around the corner. In what will be the program's fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, Trojan fans are hoping that 2026 is the season that USC finally breaks through and reaches the College Football Playoff for the very first time.

USC is scheduled to open the season on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans. It’ll be the first game of a non-conference slate that features the Fresno State Bulldogs (Sept. 4) and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (Sept. 12) before Big Ten play begins for the Trojans.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Early betting odds have been released for USC’s season opener against San Jose State, and it overwhelmingly favors the Trojans. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Trojans are 35.5-point favorites to open the season with a win over the Spartans. Moneyline line odds are not currently available on FanDuel.

Why USC Trojans Are Overwhelming Favorites Over San Jose State

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves out to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Given how rough of a season San Jose State had last year, and USC is considered one of the most high-powered offenses in college football, it makes sense that the Trojans are favored by as much as they are.

Last season, San Jose State was among the worst teams in college football and ranked near the bottom of the Mountain West conference, finishing with a 3-9 overall record and going 2-6 in conference play.

Three of San Jose State’s wins last season were all won by one possession. The Spartans' 35-28 win over New Mexico in October last season was the only game in which San Jose State led the entire way.

Previous Meetings Between USC and San Jose State

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Aug. 29 meeting between USC and San Jose State will be the seventh all-time meeting and first since 2023. The Trojans lead the series 6-0 and look to keep their undefeated streak against the Spartans alive.

In the 2023 matchup between the Trojans and the Spartans, which was also the season opener, USC won 56-28. In the win for USC, former Trojans quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams put on a show, throwing for 278 yards and four touchdowns.

Current USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, who enters the 2026 season with massive expectations, will look to put on a similar performance to open the year against San Jose State.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Last season, USC opened the 2026 season with a 73-13 win over the Missouri State Bears. While Trojan fans shouldn't expect a 60-point blowout win to open the 2026 season against San Jose State, the matchup should result in a comfortable win by the Trojans.

USC’s season opener against San Jose State is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT on Aug. 29, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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