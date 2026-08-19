USC Trojans' First Quarterback Matchup Set With San Jose State Naming Starter

The USC Trojans spent the early portion of fall camp preparing for an unknown quarterback.

All coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson knew was that San Jose State was bringing a vaunted Spread-N-Shred attack for the Aug. 29 opener.

Now, the Spartans have tabbed an undefeated starter to lead SJSU in the Week 0 opener.

Who USC Trojans Have to Gameplan For

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported on Aug. 19 that Luke Weaver is the starting quarterback for San Jose State.

Weaver shares one thing in common with USC quarterback Jayden Maiava: he transferred out of a Mountain West Conference school. Although Weaver stayed within that conference realm and comes with past bowl game experience too.

"Weaver went 2-0 as a starter for Hawaii last year and threw the game winning touchdown in relief in the Hawai‘i Bowl," Thamel posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Weaver won a close camp battle with redshirt freshman Robert McDaniel and true freshman Daniel Rolovich. In five games last year, Weaver completed 63-of-105 passes for 628 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions."

Weaver's journey to starting quarterback in the Silicon Valley university didn't start at Hawai'i, though. It began east of San Jose in California's Central Valley.

USC Facing an Underdog Quarterback

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) makes an interception during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weaver started his college football journey at Modesto Junior College.

He spent 2022 to 2024 at MJC, compiling 5,332 yards and tossing 44 touchdowns in two seasons as a starter. Weaver earned All-American honors in the JUCO realm and earned Valley Conference Most Valuable Player.

He arrived to MJC as a little-known four-sport star out of East Union High School in Manteca. Weaver didn't just sling the rock, he also played basketball, volleyball and golfed for EUHS. He ended his senior season throwing for 3,173 yards and 31 touchdowns.

But again, Weaver flew under the radar at East Union High and ultimately settled for the JUCO route. He emerged as a three-star recruit with Hawai'i rising as his only offer out of the JC realm.

The Strengths USC Must Prepare for in Luke Weaver

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) moves in against Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC, Riley and Patterson will be scrutinizing a quick strike passer in Weaver.

San Jose State's offense requires the football to get out quick. It's the same offense that produced the nation's leader in receiving yardage Danny Scudero in 2025, despite the wideout transferring to Colorado this season. But still, this offense moves at a fast tempo and rolling with a quickfire quarterback is mandatory.

But that means USC can take away the first read here. Patterson likely will call on linebacker Desman Stephens II to erase the intermediate routes, as that side of the field was where SJSU loved to attack last season. Allowing safety Kennedy Urlacher to focus on the intermediate side can help USC too.

The Trojans will still need a deep safety. Lucky for USC, Patterson prefers to roll with a five-defensive back look, which allows him to still play with two-high safeties while the third interior defensive back can play closer to the line of scrimmage.

But the biggest key is USC getting a push up front from the likes of defensive tackles Jamaal Jarrett, Floyd Boucard, Jahkeem Stewart, plus Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren. Weaver isn't much of a scrambler and SJSU's offense is more explosive when the QB stands in the pocket with time to throw.

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