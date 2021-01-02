Steve Sarkisian's Statement Following Texas Head Coach Hire

On Saturday, Texas Athletics announced that they had parted ways with Tom Herman after a four year stint. Just hours after the news broke, an official statement was made announcing Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as the programs new head coach.

Texas Athletics reported the news of Herman's firing on Saturday morning. Texas AD Chris Del Conte wrote,

"Decisions like this are very, very difficult and certainly not something I take lightly," Del Conte wrote in his statement. "As I’ve said before, my philosophy is to wait until the end of the season to look at all of the factors in evaluating any of our programs. After much deliberation and a great deal of thought, as I looked back at the totality of where our football program is and in discussing its future, it became apparent that it was in the best interest of the University of Texas to one in a different direction.

I’m grateful for all Coach Herman has done and the hard work and dedication he and his staff have put in on behalf of our program and student-athletes. I thank him for all of his efforts and his service to our institution, and I wish him the best in the future.” (Del Conte)

In an official statement released by Texas Athletics, the Longhorns wrote,

"The University of Texas at Austin has named Steve Sarkisian, currently offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide, head coach of the Longhorn football team. He replaces Tom Herman, who was released earlier today.

Sarkisian has a strong track record as both an offensive coordinator and head coach in both Division I college football and the NFL. He also brings to the Longhorn football program extensive experience coaching in conference and national championship games and developing top talent, including three Heisman Trophy finalists."

Sarkisian is expected to coach the upcoming National Championship game on Jan. 11th as Alabama is set to play Ohio State for the national title. Sarkisian will call the offense for the Crimson Tide one last time.

The former USC head coach is excited about the opportunity to lead a team once again. In a statement released by Texas Athletics he cited,

"On Jan. 4, 2006, I was the USC quarterback coach when we played Texas in that famed national championship game. There has always been something special about Longhorn football, its history and traditions – not just on that day – and I could never have imagined that 15 years later, I would join the Longhorns as their head coach," Sarkisian commented. "This is a unique and compelling opportunity to lead this storied program to the next level, competing once again amongst the best in college football."

