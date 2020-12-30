Steve Sarkisian Found His Groove In the South

A flip from the west coast was exactly what Sarkisian needed, as he's found incredible success down south.

A path filled with highs and lows can best describe Steve Sarkisian's professional career. After anchoring on the west coast coaching for two Pac-12 programs, the Washington Huskies and USC Trojans, Sarkisian made the move down south after his dismissal at USC.

Although Sarkisian has found much success in Tuscaloosa as Alabama's offensive coordinator this year, the path to the top wasn't a straight shot. The former USC head coach came in as an analyst in 2016, then spent time with the Atlanta Falcons before returning to the Crimson Tide as their offensive coordinator in 2019.

Despite a wild COVID-19 season, the Tide has had one of their best years yet holding a 11-0 record, No.1 CFB Playoff ranking, No.1 AP Top 25 Poll ranking and a shot at the CFB Playoff as they will play Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl Game on January 1st.

Alabama's offense ranks No.5 overall in the NCAA with 764 plays, 5,983 yards, 7.83 yards/play, 68 off TDs, and 543.9 ypg. Under Sark's leadership, the Crimson Tide offense has scored 35-or-more points in 24 straight contests, which is the longest in present day college football history.

Earlier this week Sarkisian won the 2020 Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coach. This season Sarkisian served as interim head coach while Nick Saban recovered from COVID-19; he led the Crimson Tide to a 42-13 victory over the Auburn Tigers. To add, Sarkisian has also spent a great deal of time developing Alabama QB Mac Jones who is a Heisman candidate this year.

"Coach Sark, you can see it on the field, he calls great players, great at developing players," Jones said. "All the players love him. We're all behind Coach Sark 100%. And he's an aggressive player caller, and it shows on the field. And we love how he adjusts to what we're saying and telling him, too. Some offensive coordinators probably don't listen to their players as much, but he definitely takes in what we tell him and what we see on the field, and we kind of combine to come up with a game plan and even in-game adjustments." (Jones)

It seems like Sarkisian has finally gotten his grove back after a career filled with ups and downs.

Per SI BamaCentral, "after reportedly turning down a chance to interview with Auburn for its vacant coaching job earlier this month and pulling his name out of the Colorado search a year ago, it appears Sarkisian wants to stay in Tuscaloosa and isn't ready to hop back into a head-coaching role just yet."

Learning from Saban seems to be a priority for Sarkisian as he's found himself back in the game once again. The Broyles Award winner will call his last or second to last game of the 2020 season on Friday against the Fighting Irish in Arlington, Texas.

