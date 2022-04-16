QB Spencer Rattler Calls Oklahoma: 'Toxic Situation'

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is looking forward to a fresh start with South Carolina.

Rattler spent three seasons at OU, and entered the transfer portal in 2021 following a tough junior campaign. The Arizona native went from a Heisman Trophy front-runner to Caleb Williams backup last season which prompted him to leave Norman.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Rattler described his experience at OU as 'toxic'.

"A lot of guys don't get another chance, to start over where they're really wanted," RattIer said. "I was just happy to get away from a toxic situation and get somewhere new. Anywhere was going to be better, and I found the right place."

Spencer Rattler [left], Lincoln Riley [right]

Rattler won 14 straight games as OU's starter, including a Big 12 championship during his tenure as QB1. He recorded 4,595 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions under former head coach Lincoln Riley.

Rattler was a coveted transfer portal prospect, and garnered interest from programs including Arizona State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, UCLA and Oregon. Ultimately, Rattler chose South Carolina because it had 'everything [he] was looking for'.

"South Carolina had everything I was looking for," Rattler told ESPN.

"I feel like it's more impressive if you go to a school that's coming up and do it there, with great teammates around you, than to go somewhere like Alabama and win games."

Since the 2021 season wrapped up, Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams moved out west to join USC's football program. While, Rattler finds himself competing for the starting job with the Gamecocks in 2022.

