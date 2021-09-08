Stanford Makes Drastic Change to Offense Prior to USC Game

The USC Trojans take on the Stanford Cardinal, September 11 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This game opens regular conference play for both teams and after playing non-conference opponents in Week 1.

USC is coming off a win defeating the San Jose State Spartans 30-7, while the Stanford Cardinal are looking for their first W of the season after losing to Kansas State 24-7.

Following Stanford's first loss of the season, head coach David Shaw decided to make a drastic change to his offense. According to Jackson Moore of 247Sports, Tanner McKee will start at quarterback versus USC.

McKee is 6-foot-6, and a sophomore from Corona, California. He appeared in only one game with seven pass attempts in 2020. Last week McKee played the majority of the game, while splitting reps with QB Jack West. He finished with 15 total completions and 118 passing yards one touchdown. Mckee will start as QB1 for the Cardinal and try to establish some rhythm for Stanford's offense come Saturday.

"It's one of those physical matchups each and every time you play them," USC head coach Clay Helton said of Stanford on Tuesday. "Extremely well coached, extremely disciplined and they come to play each and every week."

The USC Trojans are ranked No. 14 heading into Week 2. Stanford is unranked.

