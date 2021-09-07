USC vs. Stanford: 10 Things To Know

The USC Trojans are gearing up for their second game of the season against Pac-12 foe Stanford. The game will take place on September 11, and open conference play. Here are 10 things to know about USC vs. Stanford.

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

The USC Trojans have won 40% of their past 15 games versus the Stanford Cardinal and hold a 63-33-3 all time series lead. In their last 15 meetings, USC has won six times.

No. 2 - RECORDS

USC is 1-0 after defeating San Jose State in their home opener. Stanford is 0-1, losing to Kansas State on the road.

No. 3 - GAME INFO

Time: 7:30 PM PT

Venue: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

Network: FOX

Radio: 790 KABC

No. 4 - BETTING ODDS

Moneyline: STAN: (+630) | USC: (-1050)

Spread: STAN: +17.5 (-112) | USC: -17.5 (-108)

Total: 51.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

No. 5 - WINNING PREDICTIONS

Stanford: (4.3%)

USC: (95.7%)

No. 6 - QUESTION MARKS

USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao is still questionable due to health and safety protocols. The Trojans are hoping to get him back in time for the game on Saturday.

No. 7 - RANKINGS

USC is ranked No. 15 in the current AP Top 25 poll and No. 14 in USA Today's coaches poll. Stanford is not ranked.

No. 8 - SLOVIS' STARTS

In USC's last meeting against Stanford [2019] QB Kedon Slovis subbed in for injured QB JT Daniels. He completed nearly 85% of his passes while throwing for 377 yards and three touchdowns. USC finished with a victory over No. 23 ranked Stanford, 45-20.

No. 9 - FUN FACT

Stanford is USC’s oldest rival, with the series dating back to 1905.

No. 10 - QUOTABLE

"You know I was hoping for a clean game. We limited in penalties and think we only had four total penalties 30-something yards. So that was nice and we had one turnover that we wish we would have had back but we won the turnover battle," said Helton after USC's win over San Jose State.

"So a lot to correct off of, but a good opening win for our guys and now we’ll get to try to get healthy tomorrow. Get back to work on Monday for Stanford.”

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter