USC Football: Nick Wright Offers Extremely Bold Caleb Williams Prediction
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has been one of the main talking points around the NFL after the Chicago Bears drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams starred while with the Trojans, winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy.
Now entering the NFL, Williams has the league buzzing about what he could potentially become. He has all the tools needed to be the next franchise star quarterback in the NFL and the city of Chicago has embraced him fully.
Sports personality Nick Wright offered up a fairly bold take on Williams for next season, saying that he wouldn't be shocked if Williams led the Bears to the Super Bowl.
If Chicago were to make the Super Bowl in his rookie season, it would be one of the better stories in recent memory. Most rookie quarterbacks have growing pains during their first season and that is likely to happen to Williams as well.
However, the Bears have put a very solid team around him, including on the offensive side of the ball. He is set up for some major success, even if it may not happen right away.
