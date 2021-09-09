Steelers Sign Former USC Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Vaughns was signed by the Indianapolis Colts following the 2021 NFL Draft, as an un-drafted free agent. The team later released him once 53-man roster cuts were made.

Vaughns spent six seasons with the USC Trojans and became a primary target for QB Kedon Slovis during the end of his college career. In 2020 he accumulated 33 catches for 406 yards (12.3 avg) with 3 TDs. He also tallied 222 receptions for 2,801 yards with 20 touchdowns total.

In addition to adding Vaughns to the practice squad, the Steelers brought back defensive end Henry Mondeaux, who was released from the 53-man roster and Ahkello Witherspoon who was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The team also added linebacker Delontae Scott.

