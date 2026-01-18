Sam Darnold Continuing To Prove Everyone Wrong

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the NFC Championship on their home turf for the first time since 2014 after their dominant 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers. At the helm of the Seahawks offense is former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold.

Seattle's divisional win over the 49ers also marked Darnold's first career playoff win, and he now moves onto his first conference championship as a starting quarterback in the NFL. The Seahawks await the winner of the Rams vs. Chicago in the NFC Championship Game.

Darnold is a win away from his first Super Bowl appearance which would also be the first start by a former USC Trojans quarterback in Super Bowl history.

Sam Darnold, Seahawks Roll Into NFC Championship

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Darnold and Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald have been two very rewarding answers to Seattle's season, with Darnold totaling 4,048 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and helped flip a 10-7 2024 regular season record into a 13-3 record. He's accompanied by a strong receiving game in wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed, and a run game led by running back Kenneth Walker III,

Against San Francisco, Darnold's numbers do not jump off the page, but his 12 of 17 passing, 124 passing yards and one touchdown pass to Smith-Njigba still held a strong offensive showing with 41 points. Not to mention, Darnold was questionable with an injury to his oblique leading up to the game.

He took the field on Seattle's first snaps and his injury still allowed him to find Smith-Njigba in the end zone for a touchdown to start 17-0 in the first quarter.

Seattle will now face the winner of the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams in Seattle for the NFC Championship game. This could mark the third meeting between the Rams and the Seahawks, or the first with the Bears this season.

Sam Darnold's Road To The NFC Championship

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) walks off the field after the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Darnold spent two seasons at USC from 2016-17 under former Trojans coach Clay Helton.

Out of high school, Darnold was the No. 6 quarterback in his class and a four-star prospect from San Clemente, California. In 2016 as a redshirt freshman, Helton promoted Darnold to starting quarterback over former Trojan Max Browne just three games in.

As USC's starting quarterback, Darnold finished with a 9-1 record, and wins over then No. 21 Colorado, then No. 4 Washington and an iconic 52-49 win over then No. 3 Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

Even with Darnold's 11-3 finish in the 2017 season, he never reached the College Football Playoff as USC's starting quarterback. He finished his college career with 7,229 passing yards, 57 touchdowns and 22 interceptions before declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft.

THE SAM DARNOLD STORY IS STILL JUST GETTING STARTED:



-No. 3 overall pick, castoff by Jets, then Panthers

-Signed with Niners to backup Purdy

-Signs with Seahawks, wins #1 seed

-29-7 record over last two years, BEST IN NFL

-SUPER BOWL FAVORITES JUST TWO WINS AWAY pic.twitter.com/4u7VGSLfK9 — br_betting (@br_betting) January 18, 2026

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick selected by the New York Jets, where he played three seasons in New York. Darnold then moved on to the Carolina Panthers for two seasons, the 49ers for one season and the Minnesota Vikings for one before arriving in Seattle.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Among a talented 2018 quarterback Draft Class including Buffalo Bills Josh Allen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield and Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson, Darnold is the now the only quarterback still in the hunt for a Super Bowl LX appearance. Despite his eight seasons in the NFL, Darnold's underestimated talent is front and center as he's one win away from a Super Bowl.

