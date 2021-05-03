Steve Sarkisian Loses Another Player to USC

Another former Texas Longhorn is headed to Southern California.

Tight End Malcolm Epps, entered the NCAA Transfer portal after spending three seasons in Austin. Now he will join the USC Trojans.

Epps announced he had entered the portal on April 26 via social media citing, "These last 3 years of my life have been nothing short of a blessing for me and my family. Thank you to all of the coaches I've come in contact with who have helped me become a better athlete but most importantly a better man. In my time on the 40 acres I've made life-long friends with bonds that are unbreakable. Here I was able to build a network for myself by establishing firm connections with people in high places. I'll always remember the impact that the city of Austin has had on me and my [families] lives. I wish Coach Sark and the entire Longhorn football team the best of luck. With that being said, I'm putting my name in the NCAA transfer portal."

It only took one week for Epps to find his new home in Southern California, as he officially committed to USC on May 3.

USC has some ties with the Longhorn community. The Trojans picked up former Texas safety Xavion Alford and running back Keaontay Ingram out of the portal earlier this year. To add, defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and safeties coach Craig Naivar were part of the Longhorns staff during the Tom Herman era.

Looking ahead, Epps will have the opportunity to come into USC and compete for playing time at the tight end position. USC returns with senior Erik Krommenhoek, senior Josh Falo, and sophomore Jude Wolfe on their roster.

Freshman Lake McRee has enrolled early and participated in spring camp, while freshman Michael Trigg will join the Trojans this fall.

The tight end room doesn't lack depth, but a veteran talent like Epps in could help bolster the room.

In three seasons with the Texas Longhorns Epps has tallied 24 receptions, 292 yards and four touchdowns. He struggled to find the field and emerge as a consistent playmaker in Texas. His best season came during his sophomore campaign [2018] when he finished with 20 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in nine appearances.

-------

More NFL Draft News:

[Epic Reactions to NY Jets Drafting AVT]

[How Alijah Vera-Tucker Fits with NY Jets]

------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com