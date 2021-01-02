Breaking: Former Pac-12 Coach Steve Sarkisian Expected To Be Hired By Texas

This Just In: Texas has fired head coach Tom Herman after four seasons with the Longhorns. Texas AD Chris Del Conte released a statement via Twitter confirming the news.

"Decisions like this are very, very difficult and certainly not something I take lightly," Del Conte wrote in his statement. "As I’ve said before, my philosophy is to wait until the end of the season to look at all of the factors in evaluating any of our programs. After much deliberation and a great deal of thought, as I looked back at the totality of where our football program is and in discussing its future, it became apparent that it was in the best interest of the University of Texas to one in a different direction.

I’m grateful for all Coach Herman has done and the hard work and dedication he and his staff have put in on behalf of our program and student-athletes. I thank him for all of his efforts and his service to our institution, and I wish him the best in the future.” (Del Conte)

This decision comes just weeks after the Texas AD went on the record saying that Herman would likely return as the head coach next year.

Per ESPN, "There's been a lot of speculation about the future of our football coach," Del Conte said in a statement. "My policy is to wait until the end of the season before evaluating and commenting on our program and coaches. With the close of the regular season, I want to reiterate that Tom Herman is our coach." (Del Conte)

Herman went 32-18 in four seasons at Texas, including a 7-3 record this year.

So what's next for Texas football?

Sources have pinned Alabama offensive coordinator and former USC and Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian as the new face of the Longhorns' program.

The Broyles award winner has had a stellar season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, leading one of the top offenses in the country. Despite a wild COVID-19 season, the Tide has had one of their best years yet holding a 12-0 record, No.1 CFB Playoff ranking, No.1 AP Top 25 Poll ranking, and Rose Bowl championship title.

SI BamaCentral reported earlier this month, "after reportedly turning down a chance to interview with Auburn for its vacant coaching job earlier this month and pulling his name out of the Colorado search a year ago, it appears Sarkisian wants to stay in Tuscaloosa and isn't ready to hop back into a head-coaching role just yet."

However, if Texas does indeed hire Sarkisian, this could be one opportunity the former USC head coach couldn't pass up.

*This article will be updated as more information comes in*

