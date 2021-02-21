Steve Sarkisian To Sign Mega Deal With Texas

The University of Texas is set to approve a massive six year contract worth $34.2 million for new head coach, Steve Sarkisian.

You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas. Including the University of Texas' new deal they are set to approve for former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian became the head coach of Texas’ football program last month following Tom Herman’s dismissal. Prior to accepting the position at Texas, Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama for four seasons.

Prior his stint with the Crimson Tide, Sarkisian held the head coach position at USC in 2014 and 2015 before he was dismissed.

Although Sark has dealt with his fair share of public controversies, there is no doubt he has made a total comeback in the college football world, and Texas has recognized that.

The University of Texas Board of Regents is set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday of next week to approve Sarkisian's new guaranteed deal, which will consist of $34.2 million over the next six years.

Sarkisian's annual salary for 2021 will start at $5.2 million, and increase by $200,000 every year after that for the next six.

But the deal doesn't just stop there. Included in the contract are the luxury incentives that all UT head coaches have received, such as private airplane use, two courtesy cars, club membership, and a private suite on gamedays. Sarkisian will also be granted a $250,000 relocation and temporary housing allowance.

Sarkisian will also receive a bonus, "special one-time payment" of $1.2 million at the end of 2024 if he remains in the head coach position.

Along with this mega contract, Texas is also approving some big deals for his coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator, Kyle Flood, is set to receive a three-year deal that will start at $1.1 million and then increase by $75,000 for each of the following two years, and defensive coordinator, Pete Kwiatkowski, has already agreed to a three deal worth $1.7 million annually.

Once Sarkisian signs his new contract, he will be one of the top 20 highest paid college football head coaches in the country.

