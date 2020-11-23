Helton Gives An Injury Report Following Utah Game

You may have noticed a few Trojans absent during Saturday's matchup against the Utah Utes. And if you have questions, we have answers. Clay Helton provided an injury update on Sunday evening. Here is the status of these USC athletes.

(DL) Brandon Pili

Brandon Pili did not play in USC's first two games of the season due to a finger injury. However, fans did see Pili out on the field in Salt Lake City. Clay Helton told the media on Sunday evening that he, "came out very well with the finger [injury]. We casted the finger, he had no setbacks [and] he played well for a guy that had limited practice."

(C) Brett Neilon

Brett Neilon suffered an ankle sprain in week one against Arizona State and was not "medically cleared to preform" against Arizona per Clay Helton. Neilon did travel with the team to Salt Lake City and started for the Trojans. "We did go ahead and start him. No setbacks there, I would anticipate as long as we continue to progress he will be good."(Helton)

(ILB) Ralen Goforth

Ralen Goforth, "suffered a plantar fasciitis sprain, basically a foot sprain" in the Utah game. Clay Helton said, "we will see where that is at as we go through the week."

(ILB) Palaie Gaoteote IV

Gaoteote left the Arizona game for a "lower leg contusion and to follow concussion protocol" per Clay Helton. Gaoteote did not see play action in the Utah game and is "still in concussion protocol." (Helton)

(RB) Markese Stepp

Markese Stepp did not dress on Saturdays game against the Utes. "Markese has a chest strain that held him out of this game, we will see where he is at [during the end] of the week."(Helton)

[WATCH: Where Was Markese Stepp During The Utah vs. USC Game?]

(RB) Stephen Carr

"Stephen did play limited reps, he got a knee to the back of his helmet on a pass protection and came out of the game."(Helton)

(DL) Caleb Tremblay

Tremblay did not play in the Arizona game due to stingers. Clay Helton was hoping for a full recovery just in time for the Trojans matchup against the Utes, however Tremblay did not receive clearance to play.

"Caleb Tremblay practiced late in the week last week. He has been battling those stingers, he did dress out, but we did not play him in the game. Hopefully we will be to a point this week that is he ready to go."(Helton)

[READ: AP Polls Rank USC No.19 (Week 12)]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.