Pac-12 Honors Announced: Talanoa Hufanga Named Pat Tillman Defensive Player Of The Year

Hufanga headlines the honors as the Trojans lead the way with 9 players selected to All-Pac-12 First Team or Second Team.

After leading USC in tackles (62), interceptions (4) and forced fumbles (2) in 2020, safety Talanoa Hufanga was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. The last Trojan to win the award was cornerback Adoree' Jackson (2016), who was taken 18th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Hufanga was a human highlight reel all season. Whether it was recording an interception in four straight games, a feat that hasn’t been done since Sammy Knight in 1996. Or his 17 tackles against UCLA, which is one off his career-high when he had 18 against the Bruins last season.

He truly was too dominant to be stopped.

The way he can impact the game on every level defensively is a nightmare for opponents. Hufanga can drop back in coverage to pick you off or line-up in the box to rush the passer. His rare combination of speed, physicality, and instinct could make him a monster on the next level.

But the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year wasn’t the only honor for the superstar safety. Hufanga along with quarterback Kedon Slovis, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, and defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu were all selected to the 2020 All-Pac-12 first team - most selections among all schools in the conference.

Slovis had a great season leading the Trojans to the Pac-12 Championship. He led the conference in completions (177), passing yards (1921), and passing touchdowns (17). He even had three game-winning drives in the last two minutes.

The man catching most of those passes was St. Brown, who led the Pac-12 in both receptions (41) and receiving touchdowns (7). His year was highlighted by tying the NCAA record with four touchdowns in the first quarter against Washington State and making the game-winning touchdown grab against the Bruins with only 16 seconds left.

Vera-Tucker was an integral part of the Trojans offensive success. After spending last season at left guard, he was tasked with protecting Slovis’ blindside this season at left tackle. He did a great job of limiting pressure and keeping Slovis standing on his two feet.

On the other side of the trenches, Tuipulotu was nasty on the interior line. His 3.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble from the nose tackle position really helped the Trojans pass rush and run defense.

USC also had four players on the All-Pac-12 second team: wide receivers Tyler Vaughns and Drake London, outside linebacker Drake Jackson and cornerback Chris Steele.

Offensive linemen Jalen McKenzie and Brett Neilon, defensive lineman Nick Figueroa, cornerback Olaijah Griffin, safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, placekicker Parker Lewis and punter Ben Griffiths were named as honorable mentions.

