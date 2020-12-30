USC's Craig Naivar Tweets Heartfelt Message Following Talanoa Hufanga's NFL Draft News

News keeps rolling out of USC, as (S) Talanoa Hufanga has officially declared for the NFL Draft. This news follows USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker forgoing his final years of eligibility to enter the draft pool as well.

After a stellar junior campaign one can't blame Hufanga for wanting to take the next step in his football career. Week after week, the athletic safety hit record numbers, played with dominance and force and became a prominent name around the country.

The junior defender tallied 203 tackles, 16.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, eight passes defended, and four interceptions during his time at USC. He even racked up several honors and awards including, The Athletic, ESPN, USA TODAY, and AP Polls first team All American list, Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year, and first team honors in the Pac-12 Conference.

Knowing what is at stake for the USC athlete, many of Hufanga's fellow coaches and teammates took to Twitter to congratulate him on his success at USC and his future endeavors ahead.

USC Special Teams Coach Sean Snyder "@HufangaTalanoa enjoyed being apart of you’re experience. You are a Great person with a Great future ahead of you. Thank you"

USC Wide Receivers Coach Keary Colbert "I’m proud of you @HufangaTalanoa. To see you exceed expectations, overcome challenges & obstacles that were placed in front of you and keep a smile on your face everyday while being a DOG. I’m going to miss seeing your Mom, Dad & Brother at those Friday Walk-Thru’s. T’s Up!"

USC Safeties Coach Craig Naivar, "Tremendous player, teammate and young man, thank you for all your contributions to The Trojan Family, both on and off the field, Love you buddy, can’t wait to see you Run & Hit on Sundays #TrojanMade"

USC Defensive Line Coach Vic So'oto "Proud of you! @HufangaTalanoa #FightOn"

USC DB Micah Croom "Fight On Brother Go Get’em"

USC RB Markese Stepp "The guy back on the socials!!!!! Keep goin brudda proud of u"

USC OT Courtland Ford "Get paid brotha"

The star USC safety also made an appearance back on social media after a two year break.

