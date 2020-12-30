Breaking: USC Star Talanoa Hufanga Declares For NFL Draft

USC star safety Talanoa Hufanga has declared for the NFL draft, forgoing his senior season with the Trojans.

Another stellar USC player has informed the Trojans that he won't be returning to the team in 2021. USC star safety Talanoa Hufanga has officially declared for the NFL draft.

"After much thought and discussion, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft," Hufanga told USC Athletics. "My experiences over the last three years have been some of the greatest of my life and I will cherish them forever."

Hufanga appeared in 24 games over his three-year USC career and made his presence felt throughout the entire roster and coaching staff. Oh, and opposing offenses felt him on the field too. The junior defender tallied 203 tackles, 16.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, eight passes defended, and four interceptions during his time as a Trojan.

While he was a great player during his freshman and sophomore years, the shortened 2020 season is when Hufanga made his name gain recognition on a national level. In six games, the versatile defensive star finished with 62 tackles, three sacks and an interception in four straight games. He became the first Trojan to do so since 1996.

A spectacular season allowed him to accrue numerous awards and honors as well as make his decision to forgo his senior year and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hufanga was named to The Athletic, ESPN, USA TODAY, and AP Polls first team All American list. He was also named Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year, and racked up first team honors in the Pac-12 conference.

"He's always training early in the morning, and he learns our schemes very quickly. He's one of the best football players I've had the opportunity to coach," USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando said of Hufanga earlier in the year.

Losing a defensive player of Hufanga's caliber will definitely hurt Clay Helton and the Trojans on that side of the ball.

His ability to play multiple positions, stop the run, cover running backs and tight ends, as well as his knowledge for the game will be a big loss for the team. His leadership on and off the field, as well as his vocal demeanor and hard work will be missed.

