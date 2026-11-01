Tempers Flare Postgame Between Lincoln Riley and Ohio State Staff Member

With everything on the line, USC upset No. 2 Ohio State 30-18 in the first matchup between the two schools as Big Ten opponents.

It was a signature win for Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and at least momentarily, silenced some of his toughest critics as his squad kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fans stormed the field, an unusual site inside the Coliseum, to celebrate the victory. And as the teams were headed up the tunnel, Riley had a confrontation with someone on the Buckeyes coaching staff.

The two exchanged words after it appears a member of the Ohio State coaching staff shouted expletives at Riley and his family.

NEW: USC's Lincoln Riley exchanges words with the Ohio State coaching staff postgame👀



(via @NicoleShearintv) pic.twitter.com/MGsACAz6IY — On3 (@On3) November 1, 2026

There was no love lost all day between two of college football’s most premier brands. The two got into a heated exchange during pregame warmups as Ohio State was exciting the field.

USC Responds to Adversity

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite coming off a bye week, USC stumbled on the road against Wisconsin 24-7 in week 8.

It was a poor showing in all three phases of the game. And once again, the Trojans dominated college football headlines and talk shows heading into their game against Ohio State on Halloween night.

The biggest question posed was whether or not Riley was coaching for his job over the weekend.

Maybe he was but the USC coach had his team ready to roll for the highly anticipated Big Ten matchup and they responded.

“You get a chance like tonight, we played a really good football team,” Riley said. “One of the best programs in America over a long period of time. Those are great opportunities. We had to do a good job of getting past last week and getting ourselves focused on this opportunity that was at hand.

“And I thought our team did a phenomenal job. I thought the staff did a great job with them. The team response was there all week.”

USC Makes Statement on National Stage

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the fifth consecutive game, Southern Cal played at the 4:30 p.m. slot on NBC. A prime time spot that put them in front of a national audiences.

The Trojans came out firing. Freshman receiver Trent Mosley went 69 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the game and Ohio State spent the rest of the game playing catchup.

It was a signature moment for Gary Patterson on his first season as USC’s defensive coordinator. His unit was stingy against freshman quarterback Luke Fahey, limiting Ohio State to four field goals through the early part of the fourth quarter.

Riley has dealt with scrutiny throughout his tenure in Los Angeles, and this past week it reached its highest level. He fielded questions during the week about whether or not he was the right man for the job and how much he desired to remain in Los Angeles.

At the conclusion of his postgame presser on Saturday night, Riley pulled out a piece of paper and read a message.

“This program is built on internal joy, not external applause,” Riley said. “This win is for all the staff members, the players, the leaders, the admin, all these people within the walls. I said before this game that I’m the right person for this job, and as long as all those people know that, that’s all I care about."

“I appreciate being a part of this university and all it does. I appreciate our kids and our staff, and I’m going to continue to fight on because that’s what being a Trojan is all about. Adios.”

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