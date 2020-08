Here are BetOnline's odds on whether the Big 10 will play spring football? BetOnline didn't even post Pac-12 odds but I might get some tomorrow. That's how little they think of the Pac-12 playing.

Will the Big 10 Play any football games during spring of 2021?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -650 (2/13)

***Note: Will any game take place from 3/21/2021 to 6/31/2021?