Three USC Starters Day-to-Day With Injuries Ahead of Stanford Game

Will Nick Figueroa be available for the Trojans next contest vs. Stanford? Helton answers.

Nick Figueroa, Drake Jackson and Chris Steele, all USC starters suffered mild injuries on Saturday during the Trojans' contest vs. San Jose State. Head coach Clay Helton provided an update on their status as the Trojans prepare for Stanford this week.

"Nick Figueroa suffered an AC sprain, he is listed day-to-day," Helton told reporters on Sunday. "Drake Jackson has a thigh contusion he is day-to-day and Chris Steele had a shin laceration that we don't feel will be a huge issue, he is listed day-to-day."

Figueroa left Saturday's game with a shoulder injury and changed into street clothes for the second half of the contest. A minor setback for Figueroa who is poised to contribute significantly on defense this season after finishing 2020 with 20 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. Jackson and Steele both spent time on the sideline on September 4.

Other injury news:

Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. did not play against San Jose State due to a hamstring injury. USC is hoping to get him back for the game on September 11. Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was ruled out last week due to health and safety protocols, but Helton expects him back for Stanford. He will be monitored throughout the week.

