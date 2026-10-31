Three USC Defenders Who Will Be Counted On Most vs. Jeremiah Smith

The USC Trojans produced the NFL's last wide receiver to go No. 1 overall in the draft.

Ohio State's explosive wideout Jeremiah Smith rises as the best chance end that 30-year dry spell. And on Halloween 2026, he's heading to the same place where Keyshawn Johnson dominated before leading the 1996 NFL Draft class.

Jun 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson poses for a photo on the red carpet for the “One Year to Go” for FIFA World Cup 26 event at FOX Studio Lot. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith earns his chance to continue solidifying his place as the next draft class's best prospect. He's already built a decorated career featuring one national championship ring plus multiple 1,000-yard campaigns. The junior is garnering his own Heisman Trophy hype too.

But that means these USC defenders under defensive coordinator Gary Patterson must raise their game up to prevent Smith from going off inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. All three are bound to cross paths against Smith on more than five snaps.

Cornerback Jontez Williams

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams (0) celebrates against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams was brought in for a reason. Not just limited to establishing himself as the ballhawk of this secondary or bring his plethora of game experience over to USC and coach Lincoln Riley.

Williams was also brought in to help counter wideouts like Smith himself, and now Williams earns that chance on Oct. 31.

Williams rose as one of the highlights on defense against Wisconsin: Surrendering one reception his side for four yards despite the 24-7 loss in Madison. Granted, the Badgers don't have any receivers who mirror the potential Smith brings.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) runs after a catch against USC cornerback Jontez Williams (0) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But for Williams to neutralize Smith, he must be cautious with his hip opening. Too often Williams misjudges when he opens his hips during press coverage, then resorts to becoming physical and grabby. Smith is cerebral enough to know how to attack cornerbacks the moment a weakness is exposed.

Williams must counter through both his high coverage IQ, press man strengths and, above all, staying composed if Smith wins his share of battles for the football.

Nickelback/Safety Kennedy Urlacher

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Hayley Elwood interviews Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patterson can certainly gain nuggets of how Indiana played Smith. The Hoosiers threw out a unique bracket coverage style approach.

Did Indiana give USC the blueprint for slowing down Jeremiah Smith? 👀@dannykanell breaks down how the Hoosiers contained Ohio State’s superstar — and what the Trojans can learn from it. pic.twitter.com/9Sj9inkIS2 — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) October 29, 2026

USC needs a trusted safety to flow over the top, though, to make this approach work. And that's where Urlacher's veteran experience and versatility enters the picture.

The son of the Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian brings a similar versatility. Except Urlacher's ball skills started showing signs of improvement early in the season. Now, he must limit the over-aggressiveness in facing Smith here. Regardless if Ohio State goes with Luke Fahey or Tavien St. Clair at quarterback, one or the other will aim to get Urlacher to bite on play fakes and get Smith behind the secondary.

Still, IU's blueprint in bottling Smith is more than likely going to get thrown at the OSU wideout. The Hoosiers held him to only four catches for 68 yards and one touchdown. But the yardage became a season low for him. Urlacher figures to be the deep coverage option on the backend here.

Cornerback Prophet Brown

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) reacts after a a defensive play against Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith is going to move around, as offensive coordinator Arthur Smith loves hitting defenses with pre-snap motion to confuse defenders early.

Cornerback Prophet Brown, however, has seen his share of various offenses as one of the more experienced defenders. So his presence comes in handy in identifying where Smith will go.

But Brown's IQ against offenses isn't the only trait Patterson and USC must lean into. Brown has shown his own signs of improving his ball skills. Plus Arthur Smith more than likely doesn't want Smith facing Williams most of the game. Brown will earn his likely share of facing the potential top pick of the April 2027 draft. His eyes, long arms and knowledge of offenses comes into handy too against the Buckeyes' latest star wideout.

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