Ohio State Buckeyes Quarterback Plan Crystalizing Before USC Trojans Matchup

The USC Trojans know by now Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will get the football.

But the biggest question is: will it be Luke Fahey or Tavien St. Clair airing it out at quarterback against USC?

Coach Ryan Day of the Buckeyes appears to have finally answered that question on the eve of the Halloween showdown between his No. 2 ranked team and the unranked, 6-2 Trojans.

Ryan Day, Ohio State Plan Becoming Crystallized Ahead of USC Game

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tavien St. Clair (9) warms up beside quarterback Luke Fahey (13) during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Day spoke to reporters one last time on Oct. 29, before the Buckeyes tangle with USC in a crucial Big Ten Conference showdown inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Day shared where both St. Clair and Fahey stand, including who may have the upperhand.

"They’ve both prepared really well, they know what the plan is. They’re both ready to go," Day told reporters.

Day's words paint the picture that two quarterbacks will see snaps.

“They’ve both prepared really well, they know what the plan is… they’re both ready to go”



Ryan Day says that both Tavien St Clair and Luke Fahey have leaned into this opportunity and prepared well.



The Buckeyes will go through a walk through tomorrow, and get their bodies… pic.twitter.com/LLzPS3TNld — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) October 30, 2026

"The week has gone good and preparation has gone good. This is a big challenge for us in going on the road across the country, and got a first time starter at quarterback against a team coming off a loss, back is against the wall. But what a great opportunity for this team," Day added.

What USC Looks Ready to See

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signs point to USC preparing to see two quarterbacks. Even if one handles the bulk of the snaps.

Fahey originally appeared to be the clear cut starter after quarterback Julian Sayin went down against Indiana. Sayin walked back onto the field in Bloomington with a sling on his arm while Fahey handled leading the offense briefly. But Day's words reveal that the prized five-star freshman signing St. Clair is pushing for action too.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's got to mean OSU will hit coach Lincoln Riley, USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and the Trojans defense with unorthodox looks. Fahey presents more of a pocket, pro style type quarterback presence. He rose on the recruiting trail thanks to his efficiency while playing for Orange County of California powerhouse Mission Viejo, featuring Miami wide receiver signing Vance Spafford as one of his targets.

Yet St. Clair presents an element that mirrors what USC saw from Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and more recently, Wisconsin passer Colton Joseph. He even drew comparisons to past OSU star quarterback turned first rounder Justin Fields. Patterson may be preparing the edge rushers and linebackers to prepare for any RPO (Run Pass Option) looks OSU throws at Fahey. St. Clair stepping in behind center should be the giveaway there.

This Trojans defense still must deliver a huge statement on Oct. 31. USC showed flashes of stardom against Wisconsin but ultimately became broken thanks to offense and special teams mishaps. The unit still has faced lots of criticism for the high number of points they've allowed, as seven different opponents not named Fresno State have scored past 20 against USC.

Now they have the potential Heisman Trophy favorite Smith to game plan for. But also two quarterbacks post Sayin.

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