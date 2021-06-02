Three Ways USC Can Improve in 2021 if Clay Helton Wants to Keep His Job

Many seem to think Clay Helton is on thin ice with USC...

USC used to be a dynasty, however in recent years the glamour has faded. The Trojans have seemingly loss control over the Pac-12 and have become less dominant since the 2000' era.

Some seem to think Head Coach Clay Helton is partially to blame. However, if the Trojans can make a few simple fixes on both sides of the ball they could be in better shape to succeed this season. This would certainly help Clay Helton secure a few more years with the cardinal and gold as their leader.

Here are three things USC football needs to improve on, if Clay Helton wants to keep his job.

No. 1 - Run Game

The run game is huge hole for the Trojans' offense.

In 2020, the Trojans had a total of 584 rushing yards, and an average of 97 yards per game. They finished last in the Pac-12 conference for rushing yards per game, while they finished first in the conference for passing with 319.3 yards per game and 1,916 yards.

Alabama running back and now Pittsburgh Steeler, Najee Harris, more than doubled what USC did as a whole, rushing for 1,466 yards alone in 2020.

Now it is important to note that USC played significantly less games than leading teams like Alabama and Clemson, but their run game still must improve if they want to see themselves back in college football playoff contention.

No. 2 - Third Down Conversions

In 2020, USC converted 43% of third downs, which ranked 39th in the NCAA and 5th in the Pac-12. While they were not too far behind Clemson, who converted 49% of their third downs, this statistic seemed to be a weak point for USC's offense at times last season.

Kedon Slovis' also threw four of his seven interceptions [2020] in third down situations. Advancing this part of the Trojans game will only help USC improve on offense and make big-time plays when it matters the most.

For reference the top three teams leading third down conversions were:

- Alabama: 59%

- Kent State (Ohio): 56%

- Texas A&M: 55%

No. 3 - Pass Defense

USC's pass defense needs to make big moves to stop opponents next season. While Todd Orlando's first year with the program showed strides of excellence and improvements all-around on defense, the Trojans can still improve in this area.

Over the last four years, USC's defense has allowed 80 touchdown receptions. That ranks eight out of the Pac-12's twelve teams.

Reducing this number will help the Trojans stop their opponents from putting points on the board which could result in more wins.

