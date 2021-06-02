From Zero to Hero? Former USC RB Reggie Bush Receives Major Honor

Three former Pac-12 players have been named nominees for the College Football Hall of Fame.

It was announced Wednesday that Reggie Bush, Andrew Luck and Marshawn Lynch have all been named the newest nominees for the College Football Hall of Fame.

The ballot was emailed Wednesday to the more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers. These votes will be arranged and submitted to the NFF's Honors Courts prior to selecting the upcoming class.

The inductees for the class will be announced in early 2022.

Bush, Luck and Lynch are all former Pac-12 players. Reggie Bush played at USC, Andrew Luck played at Stanford and Marshawn Lynch spent his college days at Cal.

US Running Back Reggie Bush

The dynamic running back helped lead the Trojans to two national championships and a Heisman Trophy victory back in 2005. However, Bush was asked to return the award in 2010 after several scandals came to light. Bush became disassociated from USC for 10-years after it was revealed that he and his family accepted cash, travel expenses and a home in the San Diego area while he was a student-athlete.

USC proudly welcomed back Reggie Bush into the Trojan family in 2020 and now the former Heisman winner has earned a nomination for the Hall of Fame.

----

You may also like:

[READ: Former USC Star Reveals 'COVID Essentially Saved My Life']

[USC Freshman Speaks Out After Entering NCAA Transfer Portal]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com