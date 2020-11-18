How Has USC Improved on Defense Since Week One?

It may only be week three for the USC Trojans, but their season is already a third of the way through. With such a short PAC-12 season, every game counts. The Trojan defense is arguably the most improved unit in the first two games against ASU and Arizona. Defensive coordinator, Todd Orlando, is excited to see even more improvement against the Utes on Saturday.

"We know how this game is going to go down, excited to get back on the road again, and actually to play another game which is great for us", Orlando said in a press conference Wednesday morning. Orlando's optimism comes as USC heads into their third game on Saturday, against a team that has yet to play in 2020.

"This is really week five for us, even though for everybody else in the country it's week 12." Orlando went on to mention, "I think we are continually learning how we want to do things and that comes through great practice habits".

Orlando told the media that he saw improvement in physicality and overall response during the the Arizona game.

"I thought we played looser, and I thought we played faster, and I thought we played physical", (Orlando). But he said there are definitely some things they can clean up.

"If it's 3rd and 16 and we've got a guy dead to right on a tackle, let's get him down. Just a couple things here and there in a game that are really the difference between extending drives and giving up points and not giving up points."(Orlando)

When asked if he should be concerned about the workload and the consistent second half fading of USC Junior, Marlon Tuipulotu (DL) in the last two weeks, Orlando shut it down fast. "No. I don't. That guy's a warrior."

Defensive End, Drake Jackson, was also in attendance for Wednesday's press conference, and told the media that he feels like he has made improvement in his quickness, especially off the edge.

"My role hasn't changed. They're just letting me play more." (Jackson)

"[Drake Jackson] has really good vision" Todd Orlando said, "and that is the thing that good players have that is really non-coachable".

