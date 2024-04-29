USC Football: Trojans WR Hung Up on NFL GM Calling to Draft Him
Sometimes, the smallest attention being paid to a task can make all the difference. For former USC wide receiver Tahj Washington, he started his new relationship off with Miami Dolphins' Chris Grier in a comedic way.
Washington ended up accidentally hanging up on Grier when the Dolphins were calling to tell him that he was being drafted. He was so excited in the moment, making for a funny encounter. You can see it below.
The Dolphins are a great landing spot for the speedy wide-out and he should thrive playing in their offensive scheme. Washington has all the tools to become a valuable piece in the NFL and the Dolphins should be able to help him maximize it all.
Miami loves players who can essentially run all over the field like it's a track meet, giving Washington room to use his skills. The former USC wide receiver showed that he could handle being a key piece to the offensive attack this past year, giving the Dolphins hope for their own plan.
Playing alongside star receivers like Jayden Waddle and Tyreek Hill, Washington should be able to put up some good numbers, making this a potential steal for Miami.
More USC: USC Basketball: Trojans Adding Former Arkansas Commit