Twitter Reacts to Larry Scott's Pac-12 Departure

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott will part ways with the Pac-12 conference in June of 2021. Here is how most people on Twitter really feel about the news.

The news of Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott parting ways with the Pac-12 conference was a bit of a surprise to some, but a relief to many.

Several people took to social media on Wednesday night to share their genuine thoughts on Scott leaving his duties as commissioner after what will be 12 years with the Pac-12.

Barstool Sports' coverage of USC did not shy away from the excitement of the news on Twitter, claiming that, "[this] is the greatest thing to happen to the Pac-12 since it was the Pac-10!!!"

'Split Zone Duo' journalist Alex Kirshner tweeted, "the Pac-12 is not better off than when Larry Scott got there, but Larry Scott sure is".

It seems Kirshner is not the only one to believe that Scott is not leaving the conference in better shape than before he came on in 2009. The Oregonian columnist, John Canzano, shared the same sentiment as Kirshner, also claiming that the conference is better off without Scott.

FOX Sports reporter, Bruce Feldman, was the first to break the news of Scott's departure earlier this week. He has since taken to Twitter to share possible replacement options for Scott.

USC football alum and FOX Sports CFB analyst, Matt Leinart, tweeted "Larry Scott out as @pac12 Commissioner!", and it received several replies of praise and excitement from USC and Pac-12 fans alike.

It is no secret that the Pac-12 has lost some of its glimmer over the past few years, and the COVID-19 dilemma did not help Scott's case.

Judging by the reactions of Pac-12 fans on Twitter, they are hoping his replacement will bring some optimism and encouragement to re-build the conference to what it used to be.

Larry Scott's last day as Pac-12 commissioner will be June 30, 2021.

