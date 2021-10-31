Twitter Reacts To USC WR Drake London's Heart-Wrenching Injury

Emotions ran high on Saturday night as star USC wide receiver Drake London suffered an injury to his right ankle during the Trojans 41-34 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

London caught a six-yard pass from freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart in the end zone for a USC touchdown, but shortly after grabbed his leg in extreme pain. USC medical staff rushed over to London immediately to address the injury, placed him in an air-cast and carted him off the field.

"It's really tough, when they brought the cast I knew it wasn't good and you never like to see an injury, but when I saw that I knew it was really bad news," said USC quarterback Kedon Slovis after the game. "It sucks. Best receiver, [and] player on the team so it hurts a lot."

Although interim head coach Donte Williams has yet to confirm London's long-term status, he admitted on Saturday that 'season-ending' is a 'fear'. Many took to social media to support the talented wide receiver after the incident. Here are their reactions:

Former USC Wide Receiver Robert Woods

Former USC Quarterback Matt Leinart

Current USC Quarterback Mo Hasan

Media Reacts:

London finished the night with nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. This season he has accumulated 79 receptions for 1,003 yards and five touchdowns.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube