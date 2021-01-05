Twitter Reacts To Tyler Vaughns NFL Draft News

One NFL player is excited to see Vaughns and St. Brown play on Sunday's.

Tyler Vaughns declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Monday evening and many took to Twitter to offer support and encouragement for the redshirt senior wide receiver. Vaughns is the seventh USC player to declare for the NFL Draft this year. He follows, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Talanoa Hufanga, Marlon Tuipulotu, Olaijah Griffin, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jay Tufele. Tufele opted out prior to the start of the 2020 season.

In Vaughns five seasons with the Trojans he recorded a total of 222 receptions, 2,801 yards receiving, and 20 touchdowns. This season he had 33 receptions, 406 yards receiving and three touchdowns in USC's six game stint.

Vaughns received outpouring support from USC coaches and even one current NFL player. Here are some Twitter reactions to the veteran wideouts NFL news.

USC Running Backs Coach Mike Jinks "Thank you for everything you did for this football team @tswag03! Proud of you!"

USC Wide Receivers Coach Keary Colbert "We’re going to miss you @tswag03. Can’t wait to watch the Show on Sunday’s."

USC Tight Ends Coach John David Baker "MUST SEE TV! Coming to an NFL squad near you! Go be great 21! #FightOn"

USC ILB Ralen Goforth "Like we talked about, I got you family"

USC Wide Receiver Kyle Ford "BIG BRO!!"

Former USC DT Antwaun Woods Sr. "All my SC receivers headed to the LEAGUE . Congrats @tswag03 @amonra_stbrown . Y’all about to do work"

USC QB Offensive Assistant Seth Doege "BIG TIME 21 - I’m excited for you!! Thank you for the show!!"

