USC vs. UCLA: Halftime Update

Kim Becker

It was a slow start for the USC Trojans as they could not get any points on the board in the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins. 

USC started the game off with the ball but Kedon Slovis threw an interception just two and a half minutes into the game. Then it was a bit of back and forth between the Bruins and Trojans as neither teams' offense could get much off the ground.

We had some scoring action late in the first as UCLA quarterback, Dorian Thompson Robinson, threw a 33 yard touchdown pass to Nick Fernea with 3:05 to go.

The first quarter ended with a score of UCLA 7 - USC 0. 

The second quarter started out with both teams having similar number on total yards and number of plays, but UCLA took off ahead once again after an unfortunate unsportsmanlike conduct against Olijah Griffin that sent the Bruins into the red zone. Thompson-Robinson took the opportunity and threw a touchdown reception to Demetric Felton (RB) halfway through the quarter, resulting in a 14 -0 lead over the Trojans.

But USC came right back with a 65 yard touchdown pass from Slovis to wide receiver, Drake London, bringing the score to UCLA 14 - USC 7.

USC's Isaia Pola-Mao (S) then intercepted Thompson-Robinson at UCLA's 28 yard line on the next set of downs and they were right back in the game. The drive resulted in a 42-yard field goal by Parker Lewis, bringing the score to UCLA 14 - USC 10.

The Bruins then drove the ball down for another touchdown pass to Felton bringing the score to 21-10.

USC's run game is picking up, as we are seeing an increase from the five total rushing yards last week. Running Back, Vavae Malepaei, leads the run game with 37 rushing yards in the first half, however the Trojans defense looks weaker as they missed some important tackles that led to big drives by UCLA.

First half score: UCLA 21 - USC 10.

