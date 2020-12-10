UCLA At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Chip Kelly's (3-2) UCLA Bruins will try and give USC (4-0) their first loss of the season on Saturday night. The Trojans lead in the all time series, with a 66% winning average over the Bruins, and won last years matchup 52-35 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Todd Orlando's defense will need to prepare to face a talented UCLA offense. The Bruins, rank 16th nationally in rushing offense, and have hit 200 + rush yards three times in the 2020 season.

Here are three UCLA offensive players that USC fans need to know.

(QB) Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Robinson, the Bruins starting quarterback, returned to the field last week against ASU after missing two games prior. His absence was due to COVID-19 contract tracing protocols.

He currently ranks in UCLA's top 10 for passing yards, completions, passing touchdowns and total offense. This season Robinson has rushed for an average of 3.6 yards per carry in Bruin wins (86 att. for 312 yds.) he also has a rushing touchdown in each start. Robinson, the junior from Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV), has a solid ground game and is a quick decision maker. This dynamic QB is 52/90 for completion/attempts, 57.8% completion percentages, and 691 for passing yards this season.

(TE) Greg Dulcich

Dulcich is a weapon for UCLA's offense. In UCLA's first game of the season against Colorado, Dulcich averaged 128 receiving yards, four receptions and one TD. His 100-yard receiving game at Colorado marked the seventh straight season in which a Bruin TE has gone over the century mark in at least one game in a single season. The 6'4", 242 pound tight end, is expected to present challenges for USC defense. With his size and athletic ability he can be a serious threat on the grass.

(RB) Demetric Felton

Felton is the heart and soul of UCLA's ground game. He is currently 11th in the country in rushing (115.6) , eighth in all-purpose running, and has hit the 100-yard rushing mark three times this season. Felton has quickly become an explosive asset for Chip Kelly and UCLA's run game. The 5'10", 200 pound running back should be a test for USC's aggressive defense.

