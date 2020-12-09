AllTrojans
College Football Playoff Rankings Released, USC Jumps The List

Claudette Montana Pattison

With one game left in the regular Pac-12 season, USC climbs the list for the third release of the College Football Playoff rankings. Here are the Top 25.

1. Alabama 

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson 

4. Ohio State 

5. Texas A & M

6. Florida

7. Iowa State University 

8. Cincinatti 

9. Georgia

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. Costal Carolina

14. Northwestern 

15. USC

16. Iowa

17. North Carolina 

18. BYU

19. Louisiana at Lafayette

20. Texas

21. Colorado 

22. Oklahoma State

23. North Carolina University 

24. University of Tulsa

25. University of Missouri 



The Trojans saw some movement following their dominant win over Washington State (38-13). In the committee's first release (week 13) USC ranked at No.18, however, they dropped to No.20 last week following their canceled game against the Colorado Buffaloes. This week the Trojans jumped up to the No. 15 spot - surpassing Iowa, North Carolina, BYU, Texas and Pac-12 team Colorado. 

The Colorado Buff's were the only other Pac-12 team to make the list at No.21. The Oregon Ducks who placed at No.15 (week 13) and No.23 (week 14) did not make the Top 25 ranks this week. This was likely due to Oregon loosing back to back to Oregon State (41-38) and Cal (21-17).

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release two more sets of rankings. Next Tuesday, December 15th will be the last release before selection day on Sunday, December 20th. 





