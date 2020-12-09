College Football Playoff Rankings Released, USC Jumps The List
Claudette Montana Pattison
With one game left in the regular Pac-12 season, USC climbs the list for the third release of the College Football Playoff rankings. Here are the Top 25.
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A & M
6. Florida
7. Iowa State University
8. Cincinatti
9. Georgia
10. Miami
11. Oklahoma
12. Indiana
13. Costal Carolina
14. Northwestern
15. USC
16. Iowa
17. North Carolina
18. BYU
19. Louisiana at Lafayette
20. Texas
21. Colorado
22. Oklahoma State
23. North Carolina University
24. University of Tulsa
25. University of Missouri
[WATCH: Two USC Players Suffer Season Ending Injuries]
The Trojans saw some movement following their dominant win over Washington State (38-13). In the committee's first release (week 13) USC ranked at No.18, however, they dropped to No.20 last week following their canceled game against the Colorado Buffaloes. This week the Trojans jumped up to the No. 15 spot - surpassing Iowa, North Carolina, BYU, Texas and Pac-12 team Colorado.
The Colorado Buff's were the only other Pac-12 team to make the list at No.21. The Oregon Ducks who placed at No.15 (week 13) and No.23 (week 14) did not make the Top 25 ranks this week. This was likely due to Oregon loosing back to back to Oregon State (41-38) and Cal (21-17).
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release two more sets of rankings. Next Tuesday, December 15th will be the last release before selection day on Sunday, December 20th.
[READ: USC Trojans in the NFL: Week 13]
For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.