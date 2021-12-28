Holiday Bowl Canceled Following UCLA Football COVID-19 Concerns

The 2021 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, featuring the UCLA Bruins and NC State has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

UCLA Football released a statement on Dec. 28, stating that the team is "unable to participate in tonight's" game due to "COVID-19 protocols". The news comes hours before the scheduled kickoff time.

"We are extremely grateful to the Holiday Bowl, students, fans, sponsors and the people of San Diego for their support this week," UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said.

"We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program that worked extremely hard for this opportunity. My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always be our North Star."

The Holiday Bowl joins the Arizona Bowl, Hawai'i Bowl, Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl, who were canceled this season due to COVID-19 concerns.

