Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Holiday Bowl Canceled Following UCLA Football COVID-19 Concerns
    Publish date:

    Holiday Bowl Canceled Following UCLA Football COVID-19 Concerns

    UCLA Football will not participate in The Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols.
    Author:

    UCLA Football will not participate in The Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols.

    The 2021 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, featuring the UCLA Bruins and NC State has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. 

    UCLA Football released a statement on Dec. 28, stating that the team is "unable to participate in tonight's" game due to "COVID-19 protocols". The news comes hours before the scheduled kickoff time.

    "We are extremely grateful to the Holiday Bowl, students, fans, sponsors and the people of San Diego for their support this week," UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said. 

    Recommended Articles

    "We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program that worked extremely hard for this opportunity. My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always be our North Star."

    The Holiday Bowl joins the Arizona Bowl, Hawai'i Bowl, Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl, who were canceled this season due to COVID-19 concerns. 

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_17247476
    Football

    Holiday Bowl Canceled Following UCLA Football COVID-19 Concerns

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_17412866
    TROJANS IN THE PROS

    Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Reaches Major NFL Career Milestone

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17388368
    Basketball

    USC Hoops Clinch Highest AP Top 25 Ranking Since 1975

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_17379602
    Basketball

    USC Men's Basketball Postpones Upcoming Games Amid COVID-19 Concerns

    Dec 24, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-08 at 11.30.05 AM
    Football

    NFL Mock Draft: USC WR Drake London To NFC South Team?

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_16738025
    Football

    USC Linebacker Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 22, 2021
    USATSI_17013919
    Football

    Former USC Quarterback Kedon Slovis Transfers To Pitt, Twitter Reacts

    Dec 22, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-21 at 3.45.29 PM
    Football

    Kedon Slovis Reveals Why Pitt Was 'Right Fit'

    Dec 21, 2021