UCF vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The UCF Knights will take on the UCLA Bruins in a 10 vs. 7 matchup in Friday's Round of 64 action.

UCF went just 9-9 in Big 12 play, but impressive wins against Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU, and BYU were enough to earn them a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They'll look to bounce back after a poor end to their season. They're just 1-4 in their last five games.

Meanwhile, the UCLA Bruins went 4-1 in their last five games to finish with a 13-7 record in the Big Ten before beating both Rutgers and Michigan State in the conference tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this Big 12 vs. Big Ten showdown.

UCF vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UCF +5.5 (-110)

UCLA -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

UCF +198

UCLA -245

Total

OVER 152.5 (-110)

UNDER 152.5 (-110)

UCF vs. UCLA How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Game Time: 7:25

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): TBS

UCF Record: 21-11

UCLA Record: 23-11

UCF vs. UCLA Betting Trends

UCF is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 13-7 in UCF's last 20 games

UCLA is 5-0 ATS in its last five games

UCLA is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games vs. Big 12 opponents

UCLA is 14-2 straight up in its last 16 games as a favorite

UCF vs. UCLA Best Prop Bet

Tyler Bilodeau OVER 16.5 Points (-114)

Tyler Bilodeau is a force to be reckoned with down low, averaging 17.6 points per game. When he faces a team that struggles to defend the interior, that's when he's at his best. The good news for him is that UCF ranks 246th in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 53.2% from two-point range. That should set him up to have a big game on Friday night.

UCF vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick

In the Round of 64 edition of the Road to the Final Four, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this intriguing matchup:

Both teams in this game rank inside the top 120 in the country in effective field goal percentage, and they also have favorable offensive matchups. The two teams rank 80th and 111th in two-point shot rate, but neither team does a good job defending the interior.

The two teams rank 224th and 247th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to score at will from two-point range.

Finally, UCF rank 79th in the country in adjusted tempo, which could lead to this being a fast-paced game.

Let's sit back and root for points in this Big 12 vs. Big Ten showdown.

Pick: OVER 152.5 (-110)

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