The Underrated Junior College Addition in USC’s Recruiting Class

With the departure of Lake McRee and Walker Lyons, the USC Trojans will have a new-look tight end room in 2026, which includes junior Josiah Jefferson.

Jefferson, a four-star recruit, was ranked as the No. 1 JUCO tight end this past cycle. He is the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson.

Transition to Major College Football

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jefferson visited USC last October for their win over Michigan and flipped his commitment from Utah later that month.

The San Diego native has a basketball background and only played one season of varsity football as a receiver but still caught the attention of college programs. He took the junior college route, where he transitioned to tight end. Last season, he reeled in 37 receptions for 444 yards and four touchdowns at Southwestern C.C. (Calif.).

With the Trojans, Jefferson will work under the tutelage of inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage, who spoke about his transition from the junior college ranks to major college football this spring.

USC Trojans junior tight end Josiah Jefferson | USC Trojans on SI

“He did well," Savage said. Obviously, anytime there's a transition from a high school kid to a junior college, there's going to be a little bit of a learning curve, or just a feel for the everyday life in college football, because our everyday life is different than a junior college everyday life.

“Everybody knows that. Getting used to our volume of playbook, but he's a kid that's willing, always has great energy, great attitude, has the tools that we want to coach, and so we're excited about what he's going to bring to the table.”

Jefferson needs to continue adding muscle this summer to play tight end in the Big Ten but being physical, especially as a run blocker, was an underrated part of his game that was on display during spring practice.

Retooled Tight End Room

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

The tight end position was an important part of Lincoln Riley's offenses when he was at Oklahoma. The Trojans coach had been pushing for the same thing at USC and the hiring of Savage last offseason made it a reality. Jefferson will be part of elevating it to another level in 2026.

Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star freshman Mark Bowman headlines the Trojans new-look tight end room. The local product has receiver traits in a tight end body and is expected to be a day one starter.

USC added Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft in the portal. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Ashcraft appeared in 29 games, including including six starts in his three seasons with the Badgers. Ashcraft missed the second half of spring, as did redshirt sophomore Walter Matthews, after undergoing minor lower body procedures during spring break. They are expected to be fully cleared for the summer.

Redshirt freshman Nela Tupou continued to move up the depth chart last season and served as the No. 3 tight end in the regular season finale against UCLA. In the bowl game, with McRee and Lyons gone, Tupou played the most snaps at the position. He gained valuable experience in 2025, appearing in four games, He is competing for an expanded role in year two. Redshirt senior Carson Tabaracci, who has appeared in 22 games in his career, also returns.

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