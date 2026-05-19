Four-Star Eli Woodward's Decommitment Shifts USC's Receiver Recruiting

The USC Trojans received a sudden departure on the recruiting trail Tuesday.

Four-star wide receiver Eli Woodward opted to reopen his recruitment and explore other options. Woodward originally committed to USC back in February.

Four-Star Recruit Eli Woodward Announces USC Trojans Exit

USC head football coach Lincoln Riley looking back

The Chapparal High standout took to his social media accounts to reveal his intentions to leave USC's 2027 class:

After a lot of talks with my family and praying, I have decided to decommit from USC and fully reopen my recruitment. Excited to see where God takes me.#AG2G pic.twitter.com/FtiEjULPB0 — Eli Woodard 4⭐️ (@EliWoodard_) May 19, 2026

Woodward shared how he had "a lot of talks" with the people closest to him in making this decision to look elsewhere. Although Scott Schrader of On3 reports Woodward's agent is convincing him to look at other schools on recruiting visits. USC doesn't allow verbal commits to visit other schools, helping fuel the decommit.

The 6-1 wideout rose as a pivotal local find for the Trojans and not just for coach Lincoln Riley. Inside, wide receivers coach Chad Savage ran point on Woodward's commitment to the local Big Ten university. Savage and USC first offered Woodward back in June 2025 following a summer camp.

USC landed a top 100 wideout when Woodward verbally committed, as he ranked No. 70 nationally by On3/Rivals. But Savage and the Trojans also landed the state of California's No. 9 overall wideout for the 2027 class, making this loss more significant than it appears.

How Eli Woodward Departure Impacts USC Trojans' Ranking

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) hurdles UCLA Bruins punter Will Karoll (49) as linebacker Scott Taylor (20) watches in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley, Savage plus the USC front office, led by general manager Chad Bowden, started putting together another top-five recruiting class.

Savage and Bowden were especially instrumental in boosting the wide receivers corps for the 2026 class featuring Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley as two of the local recruiting headliners. This 2027 crew featured four-star Quentin Hale from Centennial High in Corona, plus newly reclassified Roye Oliver III from Hamilton High in Chandler, Arizona.

Woodward helped elevate USC's ranking to as high as No. 4 in the nation per On3/Rivals. But his exit will more than likely rearrange the team rankings order.

Rival Notre Dame is creeping up on USC and will host an influx of star-studded recruits during the weekend of June 12. The Fighting Irish have tried poaching Trojans commits before and will likely can become coaxed to take advantage of Woodward's sudden exit.

But another fast-riser is the Miami Hurricanes. The National Championship Game runner-up swiped five-star edge rusher and former USC commit Hayden Lowe on the eve of the Dec. 2025 National Signing Day. The Canes already delivered one massive California recruiting win already in flipping Long Beach Poly cornerback Donte Wright from Georgia. Perhaps Miami can capitalize too on Woodward.

What Future USC Trojans Wide Receiver Room Looks Like

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fortunately for Riley, Savage and the rest of the USC coaching staff, the Trojans feature an embarrassment of riches on the perimeter.

Landing the Trinity League stars Dixon-Wyatt (starred for Mater Dei High in Santa Ana) and Mosley (Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic) spearheads the future of the receiving room. Luc Weaver from Notre Dame High of Sherman Oaks and Tron Baker of Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth are two more 2026 signings who boost the room. Hale currently leads the 2027 class as the highest-rated receiver commit.

But it originally appeared USC was done with pursuing recruits following the verbal commitment of four-star safety Gavin Williams on Sunday. Now Woodward's exit makes fans wonder if USC will get back on the receiver recruiting market to find his replacement.

Five-star Monshun Sales of Lawrence North High in Indianapolis is still available. But he's got a short list consisting of Miami, Texas, Ohio State and national champion Indiana. Fellow five-star Dakota Guerrant of Harper Woods, Michigan, is a notable Big Ten target with Michigan and Ohio State in the mix.

But Oliver's decision to reclassify could convince USC to feel unpressured to go after a remaining 2027 talent. Regardless, Woodward just became one of the best wide receiver recruits available.

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