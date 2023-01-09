Skip to main content

USC adds Purdue defensive lineman transfer Jack Sullivan

The Trojans bring in their ninth addition from the transfer portal

USC added its ninth player from the transfer portal on Sunday evening when former Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan announced his commitment to the program. 

Sullivan, a 6-foot-5, 275 pound edge defender, started all 14 games as a graduate student at Purdue last season. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Sullivan made 38 tackles with seven coming for loss for the Boilermakers in 2022. He also recorded 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble. In the last three seasons, Sullivan has played in every game for Purdue. 

WHO ELSE HAS USC ADDED IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL?

With unanimous All-American Tuli Tuipulotu entering the NFL Draft, USC has an obvious need at the defensive end position. While Tuipulotu played in more spots on defense than Sullivan did at Purdue a year ago — outside of one defensive snap, Sullivan exclusively played on the defensive line — his addition will be a definite boost to the Trojans defense. 

Sullivan will most likely compete with Korey Foreman, Solomon Tuliaupupu, Romello Height, Solomon Byrd and Devan Thompkins for playing time at defensive end.

Sullivan was 247Sports.com's No. 1,228 ranked recruit in the 2018 class. He was a 3-star prospect who also had offers from Central Michigan and Northern Illinois. Sullivan attended Plainfield East High School in Illinois. 

