Breaking News: USC Families Allowed To Attend Arizona Game

"I am happy to announce that Arizona Athletics will welcome a limited number of parents and family members of Arizona Football and visiting teams' student-athletes and coaches this season at Arizona Stadium. The decision follows Pac-12 Conference, university, and local health and safety policies and guidelines. We are planning, organizing and dedicating our resources to ensuring a safe experience for these family members on a week-to-week basis."

This very well might be the only game of the season that USC families will get to attend. Following the Arizona game, USC is slated to play Utah on the road and then finish the season in Los Angeles. Due to strict COVID-19 guidelines in the State of California, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Rose Bowl must remain fan-less and family-less.

In October a joint proposal was submitted by UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond and USC athletic director Mike Bohn; but the request was denied by California and Los Angeles County health officials.

Per Yahoo News,

"The officials cited rising community spread of COVID-19 as the primary factor in their decision, two people with knowledge of the situation said, even after Jarmond and Bohn laid out protocols that would have allowed them inside the massive stadiums as safely as possible. The Rose Bowl seats 80,000 and the renovated Coliseum seats 78,000."

Following this, parents of players started a petition to try and dispute the denied request. But as we saw last Saturday, the Coliseum remained off limits to everyone beyond players, staff, personnel and media.

Here is the full statement from Arizona's Director of Athletics, Dave Heeke.

