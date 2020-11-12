AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Breaking News: USC Families Allowed To Attend Arizona Game

Claudette Montana Pattison

Breaking News from Arizona's Athletic Department. 

"I am happy to announce that Arizona Athletics will welcome a limited number of parents and family members of Arizona Football and visiting teams' student-athletes and coaches this season at Arizona Stadium. The decision follows Pac-12 Conference, university, and local health and safety policies and guidelines. We are planning, organizing and dedicating our resources to ensuring a safe experience for these family members on a week-to-week basis."

This very well might be the only game of the season that USC families will get to attend. Following the Arizona game, USC is slated to play Utah on the road and then finish the season in Los Angeles. Due to strict COVID-19 guidelines in the State of California, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Rose Bowl must remain fan-less and family-less. 

In October a joint proposal was submitted by UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond and USC athletic director Mike Bohn; but the request was denied by California and Los Angeles County health officials. 

Per Yahoo News, 

"The officials cited rising community spread of COVID-19 as the primary factor in their decision, two people with knowledge of the situation said, even after Jarmond and Bohn laid out protocols that would have allowed them inside the massive stadiums as safely as possible. The Rose Bowl seats 80,000 and the renovated Coliseum seats 78,000."

Following this, parents of players started a petition to try and dispute the denied request. But as we saw last Saturday, the Coliseum remained off limits to everyone beyond players, staff, personnel and media. 

Here is the full statement from Arizona's Director of Athletics, Dave Heeke.

[READ: Injury Update: Brett Neilon and Brandon Pili Status]

[WATCH: No.1 Texas TE Lake McRee Talks USC]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside USC's Linebacker Room

Todd Orlando wasn't exactly pleased with the performance of USC's linebackers on Saturday.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

SteveUSC

Injury Update: Brett Neilon and Brandon Pili Status

In a press conference on Thursday morning, Clay Helton gave the media an update on Brett Neilon and Brandon Pili.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

SteveUSC

WATCH: No.1 Texas TE Lake McRee Talks USC

Lake McRee tells AllTrojans why he de-committed from Texas and thinks the USC offense will be a better fit.

Kim Becker

Arizona At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Here is a look at three players on Arizona's defense that USC fans need to know.

Claudette Montana Pattison

RECRUITING UPDATE: QB Depth for USC in 2021

With two verbally committed QB's for the 2021 season, and potentially a third on the horizon, the USC Trojans could be stacked with talent next fall.

Kim Becker

Todd Orlando Evaluates The Trojans' Secondary

Todd Orlando had his debut as defensive coordinator for the USC Trojans on Saturday.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Trojans' Fast Tempo Ranks No. 1 in College Football

The USC Trojans ran 95 offensive plays in their season opening victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

BriAmaranthus

Arizona At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Here's look at three players on Arizona's offense that USC fans need to know

Claudette Montana Pattison

Game Week QB Preview: Kedon Slovis vs. Grant Gunnell

This week Kedon Slovis and the Trojans offense will face Grant Gunnell, Arizona's new starting sophomore quarterback from The Woodlands, TX. Here's a look at how these two QB's stack up in your weekly game week QB preview.

Claudette Montana Pattison

How (RB) Vavae Malepeai Feels About Fumbling In The RedZone

Despite his stellar career stats with the Trojans, Malepeai's 2020 debut was not exactly what fans were expecting.

Claudette Montana Pattison