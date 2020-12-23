FootballBasketballRecruiting
USC Finishes No. 1 Overall for Pass Offense in the Pac-12

USC finishes the 2020 season with the highest number of passing yards per game amongst the Pac-12.
The 2020 football season has come to a close for the USC Trojans after they announced on Saturday that they would be opting out of bowl game this year. The Trojans finished the season 5-1 after losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship. However, despite the loss, they finished No.1 in average passing yards per game, leading the Pac-12 conference.

The Trojans finished the season with an average of 319.3 passing yards per game while quarterback Kedon Slovis also led the conference in number of touchdown passes at 17.

Slovis had a total of 1,916 passing yards throughout the six games and completed 177 of 264 passes for a 67.2% completion percentage. 

USC finished last in rushing yards this season, with an average of 97.3 rushing yards per game. They finished sixth for total offensive yards with an average of 416.7 per game.

Here are the leaders in the following categories:

Scoring Offense: Arizona State (40.2 pts/game)

Scoring Defense: Arizona State (23.2 pts/game)

Rushing Offense: Arizona State (264.2 yards/game)

Rushing Defense: Utah (107.8 yards/game)

Pass Offense: USC (319.3 yards/game)

Pass Defense: Washington (185 yards/game)

Total Offense: Arizona State (458.5 yards/game)

Total Defense: Washington (346.2 yards/game)

USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also finished the season with 7 touchdown receptions, the most by any player in the Pac-12 conference. 

Here is a look at the full stat report: 

