USC Football Adds Another New Member To Coaching Staff

USC has added another new member to their coaching staff. On Tuesday morning, USC Athletics took to Twitter to confirm the hire of Marshall Cherrington as the new Director of Recruiting Strategy.

Cherrington has spent the past couple of years up in Northern California, working with the Cal Bears. He was hired by Justin Wilcox and Cal Athletics back in 2018, and became a key contributor to the Bears' recruiting efforts.

Cherrington was responsible for identifying, evaluating and communicating with high school prospects for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 classes; as well as producing recruiting media content for Cal's social platforms. After serving as an assistant in 2018, Cherrington was promoted to Director of Recruiting Strategy.

The former Cal staffer took to Twitter to express his excitement over his new opportunity.

"Cannot say how appreciative and thankful I am for Coach Wilcox and the entire Cal Fam. Amazing people throughout the building that I learned so much from. And for all the players who came and worked everyday. That locker room is made up of world changers. Gonna miss y’all."

"Juiced up for this new opportunity and challenge!!! Back to where it all started... Let’s work #FightOn"



Cherrington is a USC alumni, he graduated back in 2018 from USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism with a degree in Public Relations. Prior to his Cal stint, the Troy alumni served as a football operations manager for USC.

