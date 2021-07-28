Kedon Slovis Shares Why He Signed With Klutch Sports

The USC star said Klutch Sports isn't "with me to try and make a quick buck."

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis appeared at Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles, Calif., and discussed an array of topics from his sophomore slump to capitalizing on NIL opportunities this season.

Notably, Slovis signed with Klutch Sports Group earlier this month, the same agency that represents NBA legends Lebron James, Ben Simmons and Anthony Davis. Slovis discussed the partnership during media availability on Tuesday, and said the pairing was nothing more than and 'obvious' fit.

"Klutch came forward as the obvious choice for me but everyone has a different situation," said Slovis. "Everyone has great things to say, they really attack things differently and I think [they are] better than most places."

Slovis continued, "Their not with me to try and make a quick buck, or try and use my name around, they are trying to grow my brand and put me in the best position for success. I think that is hard to come by and in the sports agency world a lot of people are in it for the wrong reasons, but I think [Klutch] are in it for the right ones."

Slovis also shared that while he intends to capitalize on NIL opportunities, his main focus remains football.

According to ESPN, "name, image and likeness rights are also frequently called an individual's right to publicity. NCAA athletes will be able to accept money from businesses in exchange for allowing the business to feature them in advertisements or products. Athletes also will be allowed to use their own status as a college athlete to promote their own public appearances or companies for the first time."

