USC football: Led by Caleb Williams, 7 Trojans make PFF's top 101 college football players

Pro Football Focused released its annual list of the 101 best players in college football and the USC program was well represented. 

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was named the No. 1 player after throwing for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns. Here's who else made the list from USC:

- No. 27: CB Mekhi Blackmon

- No. 39: S Calen Bullock

- No. 44: DL Tuli Tuipulotu

- No. 55: WR Jordan Addison

- No. 64: C Brett Neilon

- No. 74: G Andrew Vorhees

2023 USC FOOTBALL DEPTH CHART

Out of that group of seven players, Williams and Bullock are the only two who will be back in 2023. Williams will of course be QB1 and Bullock will once again be USC's starting strong safety. 

But how will USC replace the other five players? We took a shot at predicting the future USC depth chart last week and here's what we came up with. 

Replacing the offensive linemen is straightforward. Justin Dedich, who played right and left guard a year ago, will be playing center in place of the departed Neilon. University of Florida transfer Ethan White will take over for Vorhees at left guard. Jonah Monheim will play right guard. 

USC used the transfer portal to bring in some other replacements as well. University of Arizona transfer Christian Roland-Wallace is likely to take over for Blackmon at cornerback. Dorian Singer, another University of Arizona transfer, is a strong candidate to take over at Addison's starting wide receiver spot. 

Tuipulotu was so versatile last season for USC that highlighting one replacement for him wouldn't be fair. In addition to playing on the defensive line, he also lined up in the box at times. Likely replacements are transfers Jamil Muhammad, Jack Sullivan and Anthony Lucas. 

