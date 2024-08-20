USC Football: Lincoln Riley Finally Names Starting Quarterback
To no surprise, Lincoln Riley has named Miller Moss the starting quarterback for the 2024 USC football season. Moss has long been expected to take over as QB1 following the departure of Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams for the NFL, but Riley has been reluctant to officially tab Moss as the starter until this point.
Moss appeared to proclaim himself as ready for the job during the Trojans' Holiday Bowl win last December. In that start, Moss completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 372 yards, a record six touchdowns, and one interception. He was crowned the Holiday Bowl Offensive MVP and appeared to be the Trojans' future at the position after that performance.
The Trojans ended up bringing in competition for Moss by signing UNLV transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava in January. During the 2023 season for UNLV, Maiava completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 11 starts. He led the Rebels to a 7-4 record and was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year.
Even with the addition of strong-armed Maiava, Moss appeared set to become the starter at quarterback the entire offseason. While relegated to a backup role for the majority of his college football career, Moss comes into the season with over two years of experience in Riley's offense, a clear advantage over Maiava.
Moss also was the Trojans' starting quarterback during USC's spring football game in April. While all three quarterbacks got playing time during the game, Moss got the first snaps of the game and Riley said afterward that Moss was 'ahead' in the quarterback battle.
"[Moss is] certainly ahead right now," Riley said in April. "... We're in a position right now where we don't have to decide a starter. If we played today, it would certainly be Miller. That's obviously not a surprise with the number of snaps he's had in the system."
Riley continued to allow the quarterbacks to battle through fall camp in the summer but is now ready to officially call Moss the starter 12 days before the start of the regular season.
Moss, who dreamed of playing quarterback for USC growing up, finally has the opportunity he has long awaited. He will make his debut this season in Las Vegas as USC takes on LSU at the Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 31.