USC football: Offensive lineman Justin Dedich announces return to Trojans

One of the pillars of USC's offensive line will return for 2023.

Justin Dedich announced in a tweet on Sunday that he'll be leading the Trojans front at center. Dedich was a red shirt senior a year ago, but has one more year of eligibility remaining. Center is his natural position.

Dedich started 13 games for USC last season. He played ten games at right guard and three at left guard. Pro Football Focus gave Dedich the seventh overall offensive grade among USC players who saw the field for at least 100 snaps in 2022. His pass blocking grade was the second best among Trojan offensive linemen.

USC must replace three starters on its offensive line with Brett Neilon, Andrew Vorhees and Bobby Haskins all leaving the program.

With Dedich playing center, USC's 2023 offensive line will most likely feature Florida transfer tackle Michael Tarquin playing right tackle, Jonah Monheim playing right guard, Gino Quinones at left guard and Washington State transfer Jarrett Kingston playing left tackle. Expect returners Courtland Ford and Mason Murphy to also factor in.

USC's 2023 high school recruiting class features five offensive linemen in Elijah Paige, Amos Talalele, Micah Banuelos, Alani Noa and Tobias Raymond. Like most true freshman offensive linemen, the majority of that group is expected to red shirt.

