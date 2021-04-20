USC Football Postpones Practice Following George Floyd Verdict

USC Football has announced the postponement of Tuesday's spring practice following the verdict of the George Floyd trail.

The university took to social media to announce the news citing,

"Following today's verdict in the murder trial of George Floyd, our team has decided to postpone today's practice, and instead discuss the racial injustices prevalent in our society and in our daily lives. While we realize there is much work that needs to be done, it is important not to push the conversation to a later date as our Los Angeles community has witnessed injustices for years. We will continue to work with our university and local communities to use our platform to promote positive change."

On Tuesday April 20, the jury involved in the George Floyd case found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder. According to CNN, Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

The Trojans have two weeks left on their calendar for spring ball. They are expected to resume practice on Thursday and Saturday afternoon later this week.

