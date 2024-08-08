USC Football: Star WR Zachariah Branch Details Why He Chose Trojans Over Multiple Offers
Boasting an embellished high school football resume, wide receiver Zachariah Branch had the talent to play for any university in the United States. But, he chose USC.
“USC was always one of my dream schools,” Branch said to College Football analyst Adam Breneman. “I went to some of the games when I was little. I’ve got videos of me and my brother (USC redshirt sophomore Zion Branch) walking around. The tradition, the history behind the university, and the academics is second to none. It’s something I feel can carry us way longer. Just having a plan after that was really important for me.”
His experience in the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game and selection for the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada First Team would attract any college team. Branch also won the 2022 Nevada 5A Football State Championship and the individual 2021 Nevada Southern 5A Regional champion in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and long jump.
Branch’s high school accomplishments caught the eye of more than just the Trojans. The Las Vegas native accumulated offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M among others.
“It was ‘SC and Ohio State for a minute,” Branch told Breneman.
Branch and his older brother Zion Branch ultimately chose the Trojans over the Buckeyes. Zion, a redshirt sophomore safety, came to Los Angeles in 2022 but had to redshirt his first two seasons.
Zachariah, a sophomore wide receiver, found immediate success after joining in 2023. In his USC debut against San Jose State, Branch recorded a team-leading four receptions with one touchdown, one carry for 12 yards, and one 96-yard kickoff return that resulted in a touchdown.
After starting in nine out of 11 games he appeared in, Branch became USC’s first-ever true freshman First-Team All-American.
The Branch brothers duo garnered the attention of USC’s head coach Lincoln Riley early on.
“I’ve been knowing Coach Riley since I was in eighth grade and my brother was freshman year,” Zachariah said. “He was really the first coach to recruit us as individual players, so we just had a great relationship with him and how genuine he was and the staff was throughout our whole process.”
When Riley was hired as the Trojans head coach on Nov. 28, 2021, the Branch brothers knew where their future would be.
“Once he came to ‘SC, it was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s over. We’re going to ‘SC for sure,’” the younger Branch said.