USC Football: Trojans WR Added to All-American Watchlist
USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch was listed as a member of the special teams unit in ESPN's 2024 preseason All-America team.
ESPN's Chris Low picked Branch to be the super team's returner. The Trojan returned a kickoff and a punt for scores in his rookie season. Additionally, Branch has three punt returns of 60 yards or longer for USC.
Branch became the first Trojan to earn a first-team All-American honors as a true freshman. Despite dealing with an injury in the middle of his first year, Branch returned 24 kickoffs for 442 yards. He also recorded 15 punt returns for 309 yards.
The Trojan averaged 18.4 yards on kick returns and 20.6 yards on punt returns. Branch led the country in both categories.
Branch is preparing to establish himself as a star receiver for USC.
"I feel like I just got to showcase my skills at wide receiver. It was pretty cool to showcase my talents on special teams, but I feel like that's just an addition," Branch told Adam Breneman on Next Up.
Branch was ESPN's top-rated receiver prospect in the 2023 cycle.
The wideout established a name for himself in college football on Week 0. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown in USC's season debut. In the 56-28 victory over San Jose State, Branch became the first Trojan to score a touchdown on a kick return since 2019 as well as the first true freshman to do so since 2014.
Additionally, Branch caught 31 passes for 320 yards and posted 70 yards on the ground.
If Branch can improve on making an impact in the passing game and increasing the number of catches this season, USC head coach Lincoln Riley will have another offensive weapon in his arsenal.
The Trojans enter the Big Ten Conference in a few weeks which boasts several elite football programs. Branch shared the team's progress at camp toward establishing a new identity in a new conference.
"Everybody has to play for each other and that's how you build a winning program," Branch said. "I feel like we're definitely making the right steps toward that. I feel like all of our guys are pretty much bought in. I expect us to do some big things this year. I feel like the only people that can stop us is. ourselves. Definitely excited to step into this new conference and make some noise early."