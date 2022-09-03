Skip to main content

USC football vs. Rice: How to watch, live stream, betting odds

The USC Trojans open their 2022 season on Saturday afternoon at home

The 2022 college football season has finally arrived.

The USC Trojans, ranked No. 14 in the preseason Associated Press poll, open the season Saturday at home against Rice

USC is a completely different program from last September. Clay Helton is gone, Lincoln Riley is in the building, and the hype is real. 

How will the new-look Trojans perform? We're about to find out. Here's how to watch the season opener:

How to Watch Rice at No. 14 USC

Who: Rice at USC

