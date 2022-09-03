USC football vs. Rice: How to watch, live stream, betting odds

The USC Trojans open their 2022 season on Saturday afternoon at home

The 2022 college football season has finally arrived.

The USC Trojans, ranked No. 14 in the preseason Associated Press poll, open the season Saturday at home against Rice.

USC is a completely different program from last September. Clay Helton is gone, Lincoln Riley is in the building, and the hype is real.

How will the new-look Trojans perform? We're about to find out. Here's how to watch the season opener:

USC DEPTH CHART: OFFENSE | DEFENSE

How to Watch Rice at No. 14 USC

Who: Rice at USC

When: 3 p.m., Saturday

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC in the Los Angeles area.

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -32.5; Over/under 61.5